iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA grew its position in Xylem by 11.9% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 134,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Xylem by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Xylem by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 13.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $216,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.33. 1,533,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.90. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

