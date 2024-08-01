IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 1.0 %

IAG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,776,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074,685. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.80 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after buying an additional 4,358,444 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,340,000 after buying an additional 3,935,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

