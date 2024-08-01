ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.950-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. William Blair raised shares of ICF International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.50.

ICFI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.02. The stock had a trading volume of 124,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,721. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.75 and a 200 day moving average of $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $405,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

