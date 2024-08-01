IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.300-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDACORP also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-$5.45 EPS.

IDACORP Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of IDA stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.99. 188,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,015. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $102.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

