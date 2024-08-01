IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.800-7.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.80-7.90 EPS.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.48. 464,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,239. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.57.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

