Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.300-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.3 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.30-10.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.20.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $247.98. The stock had a trading volume of 591,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,211. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

