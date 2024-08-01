Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Jason Hsu Acquires 6,000 Shares

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Jason Hsu purchased 6,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 822,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Hsu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

On Thursday, July 18th, Jason Hsu purchased 3,200 shares of Immix Biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,624.00.

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of IMMX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. 79,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma ( NASDAQ:IMMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 89.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMMX

About Immix Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.