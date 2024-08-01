Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.88

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 91649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Imperial Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18.

Imperial Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

