Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.88

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 91649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.
Imperial Brands Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18.
Imperial Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Brands
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.