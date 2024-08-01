Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,024 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 520,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,550. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.