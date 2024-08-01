Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,070,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 52,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INFN. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Get Infinera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INFN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 548,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 154,904 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,567 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,495,000 after acquiring an additional 314,856 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN remained flat at $5.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,915,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.