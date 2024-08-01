InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 155,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFU shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

InfuSystem Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 49,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,782. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.79 million, a PE ratio of -655,000.00 and a beta of 1.44.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at InfuSystem

In related news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other InfuSystem news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $87,300 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in InfuSystem by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in InfuSystem by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in InfuSystem by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Stories

