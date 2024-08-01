ING Groep (ING) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, analysts expect ING Groep to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ING traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. 176,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ING Groep

About ING Groep

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.