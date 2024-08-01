Insider Selling: Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman Sells 1,885 Shares of Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total value of $147,614.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 175,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,760,554.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Argan stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,721. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $81.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Argan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

