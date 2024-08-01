Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,752.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $106.62. 371,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $48,711,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 92,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

