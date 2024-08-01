Insider Selling: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:HSII traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 146,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
