Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.83. 384,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.70 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.90.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

