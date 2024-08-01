Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,300 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 106,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,244. The company has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $1,772,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,564,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 155,251 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 79.0% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 198,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

INSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

