Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.70.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.62. The company had a trading volume of 529,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,202. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.51 and its 200-day moving average is $223.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.18. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,421,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,357,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,058,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

