Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. 1,514,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,484. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

