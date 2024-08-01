Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. 3,176,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,863. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

