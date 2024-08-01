Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Short Interest Update

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Integra Resources makes up about 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned about 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Integra Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ITRG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 251,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Integra Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

