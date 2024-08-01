Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Trading Down 4.7%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.25. 394,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,685,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IAS

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,018.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $218,311. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,472,000 after purchasing an additional 566,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 11.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,906,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 412,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 268,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 222,614 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.