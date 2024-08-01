Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.20. 10,167,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 47,661,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 5.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

