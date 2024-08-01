Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Interface alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interface

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of Interface stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. Interface has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Interface’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,976.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,890 shares of company stock worth $1,264,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.