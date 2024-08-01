Internet Computer Price Hits $8.94 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $8.94 or 0.00013832 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and approximately $78.48 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00039821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,380,202 coins and its circulating supply is 467,190,898 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.