Interval Partners LP Sells 427 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Interval Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after buying an additional 221,785 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,170,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,945. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

