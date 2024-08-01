Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 125,110 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 871,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,110 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1,052.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 205,942 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYEL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. 230,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,748. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 335,794.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

