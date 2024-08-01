Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,522 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 49,087 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ADT by 1,185.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ADT by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ADT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 4,498,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,500. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.