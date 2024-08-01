Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 4,973 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of nLIGHT worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in nLIGHT by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in nLIGHT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 1,212.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $509,779.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,384.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $509,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,384.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,522. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $576.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.39.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

