Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 73,735 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,735 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 321,020 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 47.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,186,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 381,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 115,308 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2,136.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 407,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 193,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,154. The stock has a market cap of $922.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

