InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.690-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IVT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,596. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 910.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.