Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Declares GBX 3.85 Dividend

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller stock opened at GBX 477.80 ($6.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £161.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 436.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 422.39. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a twelve month low of GBX 378 ($4.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 484.84 ($6.24).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bridget Guerin acquired 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £17,900.22 ($23,025.75). Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

