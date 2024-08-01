Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 1st (ALKT, CLH, COMP, FICO, MGM, QTWO, TENB, THG, TTMI, WMG)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 1st:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $274.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $57.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target lowered by Macquarie from $36.00 to $32.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

