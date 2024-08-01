Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 1st (ALKT, CLH, COMP, FICO, MGM, QTWO, TENB, THG, TTMI, WMG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 1st:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $274.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP)

had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $57.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target lowered by Macquarie from $36.00 to $32.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

