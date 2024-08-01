Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Short Interest Update

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 112,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $186,552.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,688,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,782,211.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invivyd in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invivyd by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 77,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter worth $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IVVD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 269,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. Invivyd has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Analysts predict that Invivyd will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVVD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Invivyd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

