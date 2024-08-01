Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Short Interest Update

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 112,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $186,552.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,688,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,782,211.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invivyd in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invivyd by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 77,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter worth $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.
Invivyd Stock Performance
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Analysts predict that Invivyd will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IVVD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Invivyd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
Read Our Latest Report on Invivyd
Invivyd Company Profile
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invivyd
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.