Iradimed (IRMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 26.48%. On average, analysts expect Iradimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed Trading Down 0.6 %

IRMD opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $587.68 million, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.83. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56.

Iradimed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Iradimed

Iradimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.