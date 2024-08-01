iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 643.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,697 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,117,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,905. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.