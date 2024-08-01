iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
