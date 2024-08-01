iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Announces $0.31 Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3149 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,199,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,034,645. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

