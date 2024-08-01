iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Announces $0.31 Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3149 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,199,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,034,645. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
