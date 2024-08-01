iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 463,037 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the average volume of 351,783 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLT. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 161,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $95.31. 77,173,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,034,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.59.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2911 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.