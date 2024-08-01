iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.82

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.82 and last traded at $117.75, with a volume of 608344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.67.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEI. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 399.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

