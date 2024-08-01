iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.82

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.82 and last traded at $117.75, with a volume of 608344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.67.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
