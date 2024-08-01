iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1929 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $52.37. 2,727,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,832. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $52.44.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

