iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1568 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,341. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

