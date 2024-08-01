iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 194,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 439% from the previous session’s volume of 36,053 shares.The stock last traded at $43.29 and had previously closed at $43.09.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 119,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.