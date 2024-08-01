iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:GNMA)

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1473 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of GNMA stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,876. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile
