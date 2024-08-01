iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:IBTI)

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0703 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.20. 98,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

