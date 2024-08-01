iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:IBTI)

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0703 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IBTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.20. 98,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $22.32.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.