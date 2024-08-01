iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBTL traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,965. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
