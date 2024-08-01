iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IBTO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,673. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

