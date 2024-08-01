iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ IBTO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,673. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.