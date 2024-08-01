iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.39

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3909 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $90.01. 10,278,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $90.46.
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
