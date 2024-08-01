iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 215,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the previous session’s volume of 38,515 shares.The stock last traded at $122.51 and had previously closed at $128.17.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 179,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

