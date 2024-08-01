iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 624,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 515,428 shares.The stock last traded at $37.92 and had previously closed at $38.51.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $585.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 184,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 120,016 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 101,776 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.